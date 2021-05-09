Harris had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win over Denver.

It was another quiet performance for Harris, who's scored 12 points or fewer in five straight games while attempting only 8.0 field goals per contest during that stretch. He's still hitting an efficient 42.3 percent of his three-point attempts, but the volume (5.2 3PA/G) hasn't been as high as fantasy managers would like as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin handle much of the heavy lifting offensively.