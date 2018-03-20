Nets' Joe Harris: Scores five points in Monday's win

Harris had five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 118-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Harris finished with more turnovers (six) than points while committing four fouls in the process. It's safe to say his return to a reserve role didn't go that well, though it's just one game. Of the nine Nets players who saw the floor, Harris earned the least time.