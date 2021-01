Harris had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in a loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Sunday's game marked the second time this season that Harris scored over four three-pointers. He mostly made his mark in the second quarter, scoring all three of his attempted outside shots. He now owns 16 treys through five home games and will look to increase that tally in a matchup versus Utah on Tuesday.