Harris scored a game-high 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in a 122-109 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Harris set his highest scoring mark of the season despite coming off the bench for the second straight game. The former Three-Point Contest champion is shooting his best percentage from deep of his career to start the season, but has come off the bench as coach Steve Nash experiments with different starting lineups. Harris had a quiet performance in his first performance coming outside of a starting role, but he continues his sharp performances from deep, he'll surely see increased minutes as Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) misses time.