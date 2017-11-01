Nets' Joe Harris: Scores six points in Tuesday's loss

Harris had six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Suns.

Harris has scored in double figures in three of seven appearances, and he posted a season high in rebounding in this one. His contributions have been modest, and he is averaging 20 minutes per game, so there won't be a rush to add Harris in most leagues. Still, he does appear to be carving out a decent role for himself.