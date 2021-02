Harris notched 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Harris has been a consistent scoring threat for the Nets this season, and as it has been the trend throughout the campaign, he made most of his damage from beyond the arc. He has drained three or more treys in six of Brooklyn's last seven games, and he is making 53.3 percent of his long-range attempts during that seven-game stretch.