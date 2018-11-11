Nets' Joe Harris: Scores team-high 24 points Saturday
Harris finished with 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 loss to Golden State.
Harris played just 20 minutes Saturday but managed to record a team-high 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting. If the game had been closer, Harris could have had a much nicer line but those with him on their roster should be thrilled with his production. Those who keep waiting for the drop off might need to accept the fact that he can be a good fantasy player. Despite a limited skillset, Harris warrants rostering in standard leagues at this stage.
