Harris notched 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to Dallas.

Harris set season highs in made field goals, points, assists and minutes during Monday's loss. The sharpshooter has started five consecutive contests and has averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.6 minutes during that stretch.