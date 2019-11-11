Nets' Joe Harris: Season-opening scoring streak ends
Harris was limited to four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 138-112 loss to the Suns.
With the Nets were trailing by 26 points entering the fourth quarter, coach Kenny Atkinson elected to limit the minutes for all of the team's starters. The lack of extended playing time helped spell an end to Harris' eight-game double-digit scoring streak to open the campaign, a strong run that could represent the high point of the season for the 28-year-old. Though Harris has a deserved reputation as one of the game's top long-range specialists, his 51.1 percent mark from the field and 50 percent from distance still look unsustainable, even for a shooter of his caliber.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...