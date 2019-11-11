Nets' Joe Harris: Season-opening scoring streak ends

Harris was limited to four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 138-112 loss to the Suns.

With the Nets were trailing by 26 points entering the fourth quarter, coach Kenny Atkinson elected to limit the minutes for all of the team's starters. The lack of extended playing time helped spell an end to Harris' eight-game double-digit scoring streak to open the campaign, a strong run that could represent the high point of the season for the 28-year-old. Though Harris has a deserved reputation as one of the game's top long-range specialists, his 51.1 percent mark from the field and 50 percent from distance still look unsustainable, even for a shooter of his caliber.