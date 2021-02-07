Harris notched 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and a rebound across 22 minutes in Saturday's loss against the 76ers.

Harris might have ended his run of draining three or more three-point shots in six of his previous seven contests, but he continues to shoot the ball accurately from deep. The sharpshooting forward has made multiple threes in 14 of his last 15 games and should continue as a spacing threat on the Nets offense, something quite useful considering he usually shares the ball with players that command heavy attention such as James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.