Nets' Joe Harris: Shifting to bench role Sunday

Harris will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Harris drew the spot start Friday with both Allen Crabbe (knee) and DeMarre Carroll (rest) out, posting six points, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes. It was a relatively ineffective performance and with both Crabbe and Carroll back, Harris will be sent back to a bench role Sunday. With the demotion, look for Harris to see a slight drop in his overall workload.