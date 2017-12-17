Nets' Joe Harris: Shifting to bench role Sunday
Harris will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Harris drew the spot start Friday with both Allen Crabbe (knee) and DeMarre Carroll (rest) out, posting six points, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes. It was a relatively ineffective performance and with both Crabbe and Carroll back, Harris will be sent back to a bench role Sunday. With the demotion, look for Harris to see a slight drop in his overall workload.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...