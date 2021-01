Harris will come off the bench Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The return of Kyrie Irving on Wednesday marks the debut of Brooklyn's Big Three with James Harden and Kevin Durant, so Harris will move to the bench after starting 12 of the first 15 games of the season. Harris is averaging 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.6 minutes, but his offensive workload could obviously take a hit in the Nets' new offense.