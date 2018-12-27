Nets' Joe Harris: Shines in double-OT win

Harris produced 27 points (11-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 41 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 134-132 double-overtime win over the Hornets.

Harris capped off a season-best scoring performance with the final two points of the night, as his tie-breaking layup with 3.4 seconds remaining in the second extra period sealed the win for the surging Nets. Since returning from a three-game absence due to a hip injury in early December, Harris has enjoyed the best run of his career, hitting double figures in the scoring column in 10 of 11 games while averaging 15.3 points (on 54.5 percent shooting from the field), 4.0 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.8 treys in 32.2 minutes per contest.