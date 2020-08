Harris provided 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.

Harris set a new career high with his 15 rebounds, decisively clearing his previous record of 12 boards. Aside from his uncharacteristic board-crashing, Wednesday was a relatively normal performance for the sharpshooter, as he went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. The loss was his 15th straight contest scoring in double-figures.