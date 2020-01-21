Nets' Joe Harris: Shooting woes continue

Harris (back) started and played 33 minutes in Monday's 117-111 loss to the 76ers, finishing with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist.

Harris found himself back on the top unit following a one-game absence, but his trend of poor shooting from the outside persisted. He's hit on just 25.9 percent of his three-point tries over his last six outings, and he compounded those shooting struggles by committing a season-high five turnovers in the loss. Harris is increasingly looking like a drop in most 12-team leagues.