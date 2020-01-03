Nets' Joe Harris: Shot goes missing Thursday
Harris ended with 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to Dallas.
Harris was ice cold to begin the game and never got things going as the Nets fell to the Mavericks. He has been a fringe top-100 player this season, thanks in part to long term injuries to both Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb). LeVert is a chance to return this weekend and could cut into Harris' playing time. With that being said, he is usually one of the more reliable options on the offensive end and should still be able to hold value in 12-team leagues.
