Harris closed with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and three rebounds across 23 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Harris got hot during Thursday's narrow loss and scored his most points since mid-February, when he posted back-to-back 18-point games while Brooklyn's roster was still in flux following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The veteran sharpshooter out of Virginia is certainly capable of scoring outbursts, but his lack of contributions in other categories makes him a risky fantasy play on a regular basis.