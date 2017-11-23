Nets' Joe Harris: Sinks four three-pointers Wednesday
Harris scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 loss to Cleveland.
Harris led all bench scorers with 18 points on Wednesday. Carried by four three-pointers, the guard sank 70.0 percent of his shots from the floor. Aside from his efficiency from beyond the arc, Harris rounded out a productive statistical night by setting a season-high with four assists and tying a season-high five rebounds. Harris has cracked the double-digit mark in points in 8-of-16 games as a reserve, making the guard a hit-or-miss option as a scorer.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Drains five-three pointers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 18 off bench Monday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores six points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Plays 17 minutes off bench Wednesday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Nets pick up 2017-18 option•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Ruled out for season•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...