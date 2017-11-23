Nets' Joe Harris: Sinks four three-pointers Wednesday

Harris scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 loss to Cleveland.

Harris led all bench scorers with 18 points on Wednesday. Carried by four three-pointers, the guard sank 70.0 percent of his shots from the floor. Aside from his efficiency from beyond the arc, Harris rounded out a productive statistical night by setting a season-high with four assists and tying a season-high five rebounds. Harris has cracked the double-digit mark in points in 8-of-16 games as a reserve, making the guard a hit-or-miss option as a scorer.