Harris scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Magic.

All eyes were on the reunion of James Harden and Kevin Durant with the Nets, but Harris didn't lose his focus and drained multiple three-pointers for the 13th time in 14 games this season. Once Kyrie Irving (personal) rejoins the team as well it's hard to tell how many shots will be left over for anyone other than the Big Three, but Harris will still be capable of making defenses pay if he's left alone beyond the arc.