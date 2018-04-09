Nets' Joe Harris: Sitting out Monday vs. Bulls

Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and he'll now be held out entirely as he's battling a sore left ankle. With Caris LeVert (foot) and DeMarre Carroll (hip) already out, the likes of Allen Crabe, Nik Stauskas and Dante Cunningham could see added run on. The Nets finish the season with a matchup against the Celtics on Wednesday, so tentatively consider Harris questionable for that contest.