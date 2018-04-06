Nets' Joe Harris: Sixth straight game in double figures

Harris produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in the start at forward during the Nets' 119-111 road victory over the Bucks.

Harris continued his hot streak Thursday, as he has now scored above the 13-point mark in each of his last six games. The former Virginia star has come along superbly this season with the Nets where he has increased his scoring and rebounding averages to a career high 10.8 and 3.3 per game respectively.