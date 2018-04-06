Nets' Joe Harris: Sixth straight game in double figures
Harris produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in the start at forward during the Nets' 119-111 road victory over the Bucks.
Harris continued his hot streak Thursday, as he has now scored above the 13-point mark in each of his last six games. The former Virginia star has come along superbly this season with the Nets where he has increased his scoring and rebounding averages to a career high 10.8 and 3.3 per game respectively.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 points in start•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Tuesday vs. Philly•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Puts up 30 points against former team•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...