Nets' Joe Harris: Solid effort in loss
Harris scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 101-89 loss to the Magic.
He was Brooklyn's best player on the night, but it was a low bar to clear -- Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie were the only two Nets to even score in double digits. Harris has scored more than 10 points in five straight games, averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.4 threes over that stretch as a consistent secondary offensive option for the struggling club.
