Nets' Joe Harris: Solid outing in return

Harris scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and collected five rebounds along with two assists and a steal in 32 minutes Wednesday against Denver.

Harris missed Monday's contest against the Bucks due to a hip issue, but he looked decent in a 135-130 victory at home against a highly-regarded team. The 27-year-old has drained 34.8 percent of his threes over his last four matchups, proving that he's valuable outside of the scoring column (14.5 ppg over that span). Harris will face an enticing matchup Friday against the Bulls.