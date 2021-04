Harris collected 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in a 116-103 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Harris scored in double figures for the seventh consecutive game and also contributed multiple defensive counting stats. The guard has averaged 17.4 points (on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from three), 3.4 triples and 3.0 rebounds per game over that stretch.