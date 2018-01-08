Nets' Joe Harris: Starting at small forward Monday

Harris will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are set to be without usual starter DeMarre Carroll (knee) on Monday, which allows Harris to pick up the start in his place. Caris LeVert (groin) is also fresh off an injury and could have some restrictions in his return, so Harris could be in line for a hefty workload on the wing. With extended playing time likely, Harris could be a punt-play option in DFS contests Monday for those in need of a salary break.