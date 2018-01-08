Nets' Joe Harris: Starting at small forward Monday
Harris will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets are set to be without usual starter DeMarre Carroll (knee) on Monday, which allows Harris to pick up the start in his place. Caris LeVert (groin) is also fresh off an injury and could have some restrictions in his return, so Harris could be in line for a hefty workload on the wing. With extended playing time likely, Harris could be a punt-play option in DFS contests Monday for those in need of a salary break.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start