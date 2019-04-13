Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Saturday
Harris will get the start in Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Harris will return to his usual starting role for the first game of the playoffs after missing the final game of the regular season with foot soreness. In 76 games this year, Harris' averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.2 minutes.
