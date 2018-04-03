Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Tuesday vs. Philly

Harris will draw the start at shooting guard in the place of Allen Crabbe (illness), who is out, for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris has been a frequently used fill-in for the starting five when a backcourt player has been sidelined -- Tuesday being no exception. In his 11 starts this season, Harris has averaged 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.2 minutes. He's also shot 40.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc in those contests.