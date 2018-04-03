Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Tuesday vs. Philly
Harris will draw the start at shooting guard in the place of Allen Crabbe (illness), who is out, for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harris has been a frequently used fill-in for the starting five when a backcourt player has been sidelined -- Tuesday being no exception. In his 11 starts this season, Harris has averaged 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.2 minutes. He's also shot 40.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc in those contests.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Puts up 30 points against former team•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Will return to bench Monday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Starting vs. Sixers•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...