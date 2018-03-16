Nets' Joe Harris: Starting vs. Sixers

Harris will start Friday's game against Philadelphia, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.

With Allen Crabbe out, Harris will have an opportunity to get a spot start at one guard spot, while D'Angelo Russell will get the nod at the point. Harris has held down a steady role of 20-25 minutes off the bench on most nights, but he's been quite of late, amassing just eight total points on seven shots over his last two games (47 combined minutes).