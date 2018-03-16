Nets' Joe Harris: Starting vs. Sixers
Harris will start Friday's game against Philadelphia, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.
With Allen Crabbe out, Harris will have an opportunity to get a spot start at one guard spot, while D'Angelo Russell will get the nod at the point. Harris has held down a steady role of 20-25 minutes off the bench on most nights, but he's been quite of late, amassing just eight total points on seven shots over his last two games (47 combined minutes).
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 12 off bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Moving back to bench Monday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Posts double-double versus Pelicans•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Just eight points in start•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Moving into starting five Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...