Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Wednesday's opener

Harris is starting at shooting guard for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With Allen Crabbe (ankle) and DeMarre Carroll (ankle) out, Harris finds himself in the starting lineup. In 14 starts last season, he averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.1 minutes.

