Nets' Joe Harris: Still inefficient from deep of late
Harris recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Jazz.
Harris is having a rough month from distance, hitting just 29.7 percent of his 5.3 three-point attempts in January. Still, he's managed to keep his streak of made three-pointers alive. He's hit at least one triple in 30 straight games, which is the fourth-best mark in Nets franchise history.
