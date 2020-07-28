Harris totaled eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage loss to the Jazz.

Harris had a rough night offensively. Moreover, he will likely receive more attention than normal from opposing defenses in the restart given how many of Brooklyn's top guys are not available for the remainder of the campaign. Still, Harris can probably be expected to hoist no shortage of shots and thus is at least worthy of consideration for fantasy purposes.