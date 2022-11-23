Harris finished with three points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and two rebounds over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 loss to the 76ers.

After starting the previous 11 games, Harris was moved to the bench and struggled to find any rhythm. He came into the contest posting 9.2 points on 38.3 percent shooting from three during his time as a starter, so it's possible Tuesday's poor performance was simply an outlier. With Seth Curry (ankle) sidelined for the second half of the Nets' back-to-back set Wednesday, Harris should have plenty of opportunities to get back on track against Toronto.