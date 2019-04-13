Nets' Joe Harris: Taken off injury report

Harris (foot) isn't on the injury report ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the 76ers.

Harris was ruled out for Wednesday's season finale, but it appears to have been precautionary, as he'll be ready to go for Brooklyn's first playoff game. The Virginia product averaged 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last five contests of the regular season.

