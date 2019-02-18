Nets' Joe Harris: Takes home Three-Point crown
Harris won the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.
Harris was the first player to shoot on Saturday and he came out firing with a score of 25 in Round 1, which virtually locked him into a spot in the final round. Joined by Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield in the finals, Harris shot his way to 26 points, ultimately claiming the title over Curry, who started strong but tailed off during the middle racks. Harris finished the night 15-of-18 on moneyball attempts.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...