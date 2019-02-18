Nets' Joe Harris: Takes home Three-Point crown

Harris won the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

Harris was the first player to shoot on Saturday and he came out firing with a score of 25 in Round 1, which virtually locked him into a spot in the final round. Joined by Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield in the finals, Harris shot his way to 26 points, ultimately claiming the title over Curry, who started strong but tailed off during the middle racks. Harris finished the night 15-of-18 on moneyball attempts.