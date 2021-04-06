Harris scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Harris shot very efficiently from the floor to reach double-digit points for only the third time in his last seven games. Though his time on the floor has remained consistent, Harris could be in for an increased role if James Harden (hamstring) is forced to miss more game action after he exited Monday's contest early. Uncharastically, Harris also managed to chip in on the defensive end of the floor, managing multiple steals for only the eighth time on the campaign.