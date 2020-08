Harris totaled 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes of Sunday's 129-120 win over the Clippers.

Harris had a torrid first quarter, making all six of his shots, including four from downtown. The 28-year-old ended up scoring all but two of his points in the first half before going quiet after the break. He is apparently past the groin issue that had him listed as doubtful for the contest just a day earlier.