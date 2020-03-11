Nets' Joe Harris: Tweaks ankle in win

Harris finished Tuesday's 104-102 win over the Lakers with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes. He appeared to tweak his right ankle late in the contest, but he was cleared to return to action, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

The injury is question looked to have occurred when Harris attempted to deny an Anthony Davis putback with around four minutes. Though Harris' ability to check back into the contest minutes later is encouraging, there's a chance he could be experiencing some soreness or inflammation a day later. Those rostering Harris will want to keep an eye on the Nets' injury reports leading up to the team's next game Thursday versus the Warriors.