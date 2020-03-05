Nets' Joe Harris: Two boards shy of double-double

Harris posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss against the Grizzlies.

Harris has registered multiple threes in four straight games, while doing so in six of his last seven outings. He can have strong scoring nights from time to time, but right now, most of Harris' value should be tied to his long-range shooting. He is connecting on 41.0 percent of his treys this season, making it the third straight year he'd be shooting over 40 percent from deep.