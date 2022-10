Harris has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left ankle injury management, Christian Arnold of the Associated Press reports.

Harris played 21 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks and tallied three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists. However, he's one of several Nets who will be held out for the second half of the back-to-back set, which will likely lead to increased playing time for Royce O'Neale and Cam Thomas.