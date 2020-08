Harris (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Clippers, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Harris popped for 21 points in Friday's win over the Kings but apparently aggravated his previous groin injury in the process, rendering him unlikely to be available Sunday. Assuming he's on the shelf, Tyler Johnson, Chris Chiozza, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are all strong candidates to see increased usage.