Harris will not play Wednesday against the Spurs due to a sore left hip, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Harris wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but he'll be held out on the second half of the back-to-back -- likely for precautionary purposes -- after playing 33 minutes and taking a team-high 16 shots in Tuesday's win over Chicago. Assuming James Harden (hamstring) plays, he'll absorb some of Harris' workload, but Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green could also benefit.