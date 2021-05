Harris (hip) will play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Celtics, freelance sportswriter Mike Mazzeo reports.

As expected, after missing the final three games of the regular season due to a strained left hip, Harris will be back in action for the Nets' opening playoff game. In 31.0 minutes per game this season, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from three.