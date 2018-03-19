Nets' Joe Harris: Will return to bench Monday
Harris will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.
Harris has started the last two games in place of Allen Crabbe (illness), a stretch where he averaged 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across a whopping 34.0 minutes. However, Crabbe has since been cleared and will immediately reclaim his starting spot Monday, which sends Harris back to the bench. The demotion should mean a decent drop in Harris' overall playing time, likely pushing him back to minutes in the mid-to-low 20s.
