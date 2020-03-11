Play

Nets' Joe Harris: Won't play Thursday

Harris (ankle) is out Thursday against the Warriors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Harris tweaked his ankle during Tuesday's win over the Lakers, and he'll need at least one game off to recover. While he's on the shelf, Garrett Temple (ankle), Chris Chiozza and Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarrot are candidates to see extra minutes.

