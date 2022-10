Harris (ankle) won't suit up for the Nets' season opener against the Pelicans, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Even though Harris has been progressing nicely, that ankle is still bothering him which will leave him sidelined for opening night. Last season, Harris only played in 14 games as he underwent two ankle surgeries. Without their sharpshooter, expect Cam Thomas or Royce O'Neale to usurp his minutes.