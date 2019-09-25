Nets' John Egbunu: Joins Nets for camp
Egbunu has agreed to a contract with the Nets and will join the team for training camp.
Egbunu was at the University of Florida from 2015-18, but did not play during his senior year due to a knee injury. As a junior, he averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 22.2 minutes. If he ends up making the Nets' final roster, he would be behind both Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan at center.
