Nets' John Ukomadu: Scores 23 in SL win

Ukomadu logged 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-90 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Ukomadu made the most of an expanded role Sunday, posting a game-high 23 points. Ukomadu also did well on the glass, grabbing five of his nine rebounds on the offensive end. The 24-year-old pro saw just seven minutes in two appearances at Summer League before Sunday's contest, so his performance was critical for his chances at getting a training camp spot.