Goodwin was traded to the Nets on Thursday as part of a three-team deal between Brooklyn, Phoenix and Memphis, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns made some major changes at the deadline to their bench depth, sending Goodwin and Keita Bates-Diop to Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu to Memphis and acquiring David Roddy and Royce O'Neale. Goodwin saw action in 40 games for the Suns but had fallen out of the rotation over the last month-and-a-half. He could have a chance at more opportunity in Brooklyn, but it's highly unlikely that Goodwin becomes fantasy-relevant in most leagues.