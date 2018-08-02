Nets' Jordan McLaughlin: Agrees to Exhibit 10 deal with Nets

McLaughlin agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets, NetsDaily.com reports.

After a standout four-year collegiate career with USC, McLaughlin joined the Nets for summer league. He ended up seeing action in five games and posted averages of 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 19.7 minutes. However, he did hit just 22.2 percent of his three-pointers, which was a surprise after finishing his senior season at USC with a 39.7 percent clip. Either way, the Nets saw some potential and are now going to bring him in on what is essentially a training camp deal. That said, if McLaughlin remains on the roster ahead of the upcoming season, the Exhibit 10 designation means his contract would transfer over to a two-way deal. Look for McLaughin to be a mainstay in the G-League this season.