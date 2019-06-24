Gray agreed Monday to join the Nets for summer league, Nicola Lupo of Sportando.com reports.

Gray will look to parlay a strong showing in the Las Vegas Summer League into an invitation to a NBA training camp. The 6-foot-1 point guard, who appeared in five games for the Suns in 2017-18, spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the Changwon LG Sakers of the Korean Basketball League.